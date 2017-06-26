Check Out Ezekiel Elliott's Naked Turn on the Cover of ESPN the Magazine
|
Zeke, looking good (and naked) on the cover of ESPN.
Kwaku Alston
It's that time of year again. Early July brings with it one of the deepest lulls on the sports calendar — the days surrounding the MLB All-Star Game are the most barren of the year for sports fans. The only relief is ESPN revealing the athletes they chose for their magazine's "Body Issue."
This year, the city of Dallas is well represented by Ezekiel Elliott's hulking visage, which will feature on one of the issue's covers. It'll be on newsstands July 7, but ESPN released Elliott's decidedly aqua-toned cover on Monday. Other athletes on display this year include Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, tennis star Caroline Wozniacki and adaptive snowboarder/mountaineer and retired Marine Corps Sgt. Kirstie Ennis.
