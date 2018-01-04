City Council Cross About Taking Over Dallas County Schools' Crossing Guard Program

Without some action from Dallas, children attending school within the city won't have crossing guards starting at the end of January. On Wednesday, the City Council learned about this unintended consequence of voters' November decision to eliminate Dallas County Schools.

Texas law requires all cities with populations of more than 850,000 to provide school crossing guards for kids attending schools within city limits. In 2012, Dallas outsourced the job to Dallas County Schools as part of a pair of agreements with the school bus operator. The city passed an ordinance allowing for video enforcement of the law requiring motorists to stop when a school bus extends its stop arm. DCS was allowed to keep the fines paid by violators. In return, DCS agreed to foot the bill for the crossing guard program, which ballooned to $4.2 million annually under DCS after costing less than $3 million annually for the last seven years the city was in control.

On Dec. 18, the dissolution committee in charge of scrapping Dallas County Schools for parts voted to stop paying for the crossing guard program Jan. 31.