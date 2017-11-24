Corinth Police Stymied After UNT Student Found Murdered in Her Car

Amanda Clairmont was a makeup artist. She had created a new Instagram account to showcase her work two weeks before she was found murdered in a vacant parking lot in Corinth, a suburb of 21,000 people about 30 miles north of Dallas.

"Follow my new makeup Instagram account and support me work please," she posted on Twitter.

Corinth police discovered the 21-year-old University of North Texas student at 6 am on Sunday during a routine patrol near Church Drive and Interstate 35E service road. Her car headlights were on and her passenger side door open, according to police. She’d been shot to death, though police haven't realized how many times she'd been shot.

It was the first murder to hit the small community in 17 years. Her killer still remains at large.

Corinth police on Friday told the Dallas Observer there was no update. Last week, police officials told Fox 4 News on Monday that detectives were working "around the clock" to find out who killed Clairmont. "Everybody’s going in different directions, trying to locate any possible lead that we can come up with," Corinth Police Chief Debra Walthall said.

Denton County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are helping detectives with the investigation.

Clairmont's half-brother, Mike Gawlik, told the Denton Record-Chronicle that Clairmont, who lived in Corinth, had been drinking Saturday night in the Fry Street area near the University of North Texas where she was listed as a business major, according to the university.

The Record-Chronicle reported that Clairmont was raised in Sandwich, Illinois, and moved to Texas about 10 years ago after her mother died of cancer. She attended high school in Frisco, and one of her former classmates told the Dallas Observer that Clairmont was fairly popular during her junior and senior year. "She was definitely known for her hair and makeup," the former classmate said. "Her look was very unique."

Clairmont was a senior at the University of North Texas. "Our hearts are heavy with the news of the tragic loss of her life," UNT President Neal Smatresk said in a statement last week.

Clairmont’s brother David turned to Twitter late Sunday evening on the day of his sister's murder and posted, "'If the people we love are stolen from us, the way to have them live on is to never stop loving them.' I love you Amanda."

If you have any information about what happened to Clairmont, contact Corinth police at 940-498-2017.

