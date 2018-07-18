Randy Gregory Is Back. Let's Hope It's for Good.

Defensive end Randy Gregory, one of the hardest of all the hard luck Cowboys, is back, just in time for training camp. The NFL announced Tuesday that Gregory, suspended for all but two games of the Cowboys' 2016 and 2017 seasons, is eligible to join the Cowboys at the team's training camp in Oxnard, California, and participate in "meetings, conditioning work and similar activities." Once Gregory makes and confirms clinical arrangements with the NFL in Dallas, he will be able to participate in all team activities, including practices and games.

The suspensions that have dogged the beginning of Gregory's career all stem from marijuana use, the same thing that allowed the Cowboys to draft him in the first place.

By the time the 2015 draft rolled around, Gregory had already failed an NFL drug test, adding to the two tests he failed at Nebraska in 2014. Gregory maintained then, as he does now, that he used marijuana in order to cope with crippling anxiety.

Teams drafting in the first round viewed Gregory as too big of a risk, passing on a player many believed to be a top-10 talent.