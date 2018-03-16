DFW's 10 Biggest Sports Events Ever

The Men's NCAA basketball tournament is in Dallas this weekend. It's a big, but not huge, deal. The games being played are just first- and second-round contests, and Texas Tech, trying to advance to its first Sweet 16 since 2005, is probably the biggest draw.

Barring an unforeseen miraculous performance or huge upset, this week's games are just another drop in the bucket for a region that, over the last 50 years, has hosted a slew of the most important sporting events on offer. As the country turns its eyes to Dallas, however briefly, over the next couple of days, let's look at some of the city's biggest turns in the sports spotlight.

1. Super Bowl XLV: Green Bay Packers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25.

The reason this game is remembered, more than anything that happened on the field, is the reason it could be the only Super Bowl played at AT&T Stadium. Several sections of temporary seating were put in too late for the fire marshal to inspect, so 400 fans missed the game, much to their (and the NFL's) consternation. Before the seating snafu and the ice storm that greeted Super Bowl revelers when they arrived in Dallas, there was a possibility that Jerry World might become part of the league's regular Super Bowl rotation. Now, it seems like Houston may be as close as the big game gets.