ICE Hits Six DFW 7-Eleven Locations as Part of Nationwide Immigration Probe

Federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents targeted 98 7-Eleven locations across the U.S. on Wednesday morning as part of an investigation into illegal immigration. Six of the stores targeted are in Dallas-Fort Worth. According to ICE, the agency arrested 21 people suspected of being in the United States illegally during the sweep, but no one from North Texas.

Each of the stores targeted by ICE received a notice of inspection, which requires store owners to provide proof of all of their workers' legal status to work in the United States when agents return to the stores later this week.

“Today’s actions send a strong message to U.S. businesses that hire and employ an illegal workforce: ICE will enforce the law, and if you are found to be breaking the law, you will be held accountable,” Thomas D. Homan, ICE deputy director and senior official performing the duties of the director, said in a statement. “Businesses that hire illegal workers are a pull factor for illegal immigration, and we are working hard to remove this magnet."