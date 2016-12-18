Dallas Anoints a Manager, Trump Taps a Local Titan, and the City Council Botches a Bad Sweater Photo Op: The News Week In Review

EXPAND News in the mirror is closer than it appears. Joe Pappalardo

We know you're busy, so here's a handy roundup of the week's news, courtesy of the Dallas Observer.

Take a Look Inside T.C. Broadnax's Comfy City Manager Contract

The Dallas City Council voted 15-0 Wednesday afternoon to appoint Tacoma, Washington, City Manager T.C. Broadnax as replacement for Dallas City Manager A.C. Gonzalez when Gonzalez calls it quits at the end of January. Here's what he's pulling down to handle Dallas' various municipal messes. (The contract itself is at the bottom.)

Judge Temporarily Blocks Texas Fetal Burial Requirement

Like some kind of World War One battlefield, the fighting over abortion rights in Texas is fought in increments, yard by yard.

The Year in TSA Weapons Seizures at Texas Airports

It's funny what people bring to airports, from inert mortar shells to custom-made guns. Here's TSA's most notable hauls from across the state.

5 Things Texans Know About Rex Tillerson, Trump's Secretary of State

President-elect Donald Trump selects a North Texas local to his Cabinet. He happens to be the head of ExxonMobile.

Weekly Schutze

That’s what the mayor’s open account is about. He and the Citizens Council don’t want to see us do a Sylvester Turner and borrow money to fix our pension fund, because they want that borrowing capacity kept available for the city’s most expensive least transformational project ever. Also interesting is what the NTTA says it will cost to operate that road — something in the neighborhood of half a billion dollars a year.

- Jim Schutze, from "Save Cop and Firefighter Pensions, Scratch the Toll Road"

Horse's Mouth

Runner, Runner

Inspiration, delivered councilman Philip Kingston style.

When Philippedes ran the original marathon, he died. Best wishes to all the @DallasMarathon runners! pic.twitter.com/29XRwb2B7l — Philip Kingston (@PhilipTKingston) December 11, 2016

Unwelcome Winter

It's cold here, but worse out west and way worse up north.

Arctic front now moving into the TX/OK Panhandles. Red, purples, & blues are subfreezing temps. Arrives Saturday p.m. #dfwwx #ctxwx #texoma pic.twitter.com/1kh5bw51yj — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) December 17, 2016



Parting Shot

Serapes, college sweaters and green ties: The anatomy of a botched bad sweater photo op.