Bike Share Regulations Are Coming — Finally

This is what Dallas bike-share companies want you to think about when you think about their bikes.

It looks like Dallas' bike-share regulations are going to get in just under the wire before the City Council's July recess. The council agreed Wednesday to a June 27 vote on the rules the city will impose on the bike companies that have been operating in the city without regulation since last fall.

While the final details of the ordinance will be ironed out over the next couple of weeks, it's clear that each of the five companies operating in Dallas — Limebike, ofo, VBikes, Spin and MoBike — will have to pay a fee to operate in Dallas city limits, provide data to the city about how riders are using the bikes, and follow rules about where the bikes can be parked and how often they need to be moved so they don't stay in one place too long.

According to an initial proposal from Dallas city staff Wednesday, bike operators will pay the city $776 for an initial permit and $18 per bike per year to operate in Dallas. Permit renewals will run half the initial fee — $388. That cash will pay the salaries of four full-time city employees — City Council member Lee Kleinman praised the plan for being revenue neutral — who will then make sure that the bike companies are abiding by the other rules in the contract.