(Video) Dallas-Bound Flight Makes Terrifying Emergency Landing in Philadelphia

Update 2:15 p.m. — According to the National Transportation Safety Board, one person died as a result of the injuries he or she suffered during the flight.
A plane headed to Dallas Love Field from New York City's Laguardia Airport made an emergency landing in Philadelphia Tuesday morning after an engine on the aircraft blew out, breaking one of the plane's windows and injuring a passenger.
Marty Martinez, the founder and CEO of Dallas-based digital marketing agency Social Revolt, recorded several minutes of video from his seat on the flight, which he says was just three seats away from the engine that exploded.
After the engine blew out, Martinez began broadcasting on Facebook Live.
"Something is wrong with our plane! It appears we are going down! Emergency landing!! Southwest flight from NYC to Dallas!!" Martinez posted on Facebook.
Less than an hour later, Martinez posted that the flight made it to the ground safely, but that the woman sitting in the seat closest to the engine was injured. (Martinez initially said that the woman died, but corrected himself in a subsequent post.)
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
"Engine exploded (we think) and shattered one of the windows killing a passenger. Flight attendants ran over calling for passengers to help cover the hole as they broke down and began uncontrollably crying and looking horrified as they looked outside. Plane dropped dramatically and it smelled like fire with ash coming down on everyone thru the vents. Absolutely terrifying, but we are okay," Martinez said.
According to a statement from the Southwest, 143 people were on the flight. The airline is still investigating the incident, it said.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!