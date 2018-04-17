(Video) Dallas-Bound Flight Makes Terrifying Emergency Landing in Philadelphia

Update 2:15 p.m. — According to the National Transportation Safety Board, one person died as a result of the injuries he or she suffered during the flight.

A plane headed to Dallas Love Field from New York City's Laguardia Airport made an emergency landing in Philadelphia Tuesday morning after an engine on the aircraft blew out, breaking one of the plane's windows and injuring a passenger.

Marty Martinez, the founder and CEO of Dallas-based digital marketing agency Social Revolt, recorded several minutes of video from his seat on the flight, which he says was just three seats away from the engine that exploded.