Dallas by Drone: Above White Rock Lake

Winter is a state of mind. The changes of the season prompts us to look at familiar things a little differently. In a similar way, commercially available drones can offer similar (and more literal) changes in perspective. The video above was filmed with what we've dubbed Observer-1, a Phantom 3 Standard. The small aircraft captured footage from early Saturday morning, when only the most hardy joggers and maladjusted editors were at White Rock Lake enduring the 23-degree temperature.

