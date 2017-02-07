menu


Dallas by Drone: Finding Forgotten Old City Park

Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Joe Pappalardo
The city is in a state of flux, but the past is closer than you might think. Sometimes all you need is the right vantage — or some altitude — to see the sweep of history. That is the case when talking about the Cedars, once a high-end neighborhood just south of downtown. The area is a prime example of the way city planners can murder a neighborhood with zoning and wide highways. The neighborhood peaked in the 1890s, before the city reserved it for industrial use and cut it off from downtown with Interstate 30. Today, the Heritage Village museum is preserving history, not just of the Cedars but the entire city. In this Dallas by Drone, Evelyn Montgomery, Heritage Village's director of collections, exhibit and preservation, narrates a fly through of Dallas’ past.

Video by Observer-1, RPIC Joe Pappalardo
Edited by Patrick Williams

Joe Pappalardo
Joe Pappalardo is editor in chief of the Dallas Observer.

