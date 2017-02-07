Dallas by Drone: Finding Forgotten Old City Park
The city is in a state of flux, but the past is closer than you might think. Sometimes all you need is the right vantage — or some altitude — to see the sweep of history. That is the case when talking about the Cedars, once a high-end neighborhood just south of downtown. The area is a prime example of the way city planners can murder a neighborhood with zoning and wide highways. The neighborhood peaked in the 1890s, before the city reserved it for industrial use and cut it off from downtown with Interstate 30. Today, the Heritage Village museum is preserving history, not just of the Cedars but the entire city. In this Dallas by Drone, Evelyn Montgomery, Heritage Village's director of collections, exhibit and preservation, narrates a fly through of Dallas’ past.
Video by Observer-1, RPIC Joe Pappalardo
Edited by Patrick Williams
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Dallas, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Texas Legends vs. Santa Cruz Warriors
TicketsTue., Feb. 7, 7:00pm
-
Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers
TicketsTue., Feb. 7, 7:30pm
-
Dunamis Sports Indoor Track & Field Classic
TicketsThu., Feb. 9, 11:00am
-
Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz
TicketsThu., Feb. 9, 7:30pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!