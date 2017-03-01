menu


Dallas By Drone: New Views of Old Statues

Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Joe Pappalardo
A A

Despite their size and prominent display, it’s easy to ignore statues. After a while they blend into the landscape, becoming silent vigils as the world swirls around them. Using a quadcopter to gain a different vantage, however, these commonplace statues become less familiar. The new view gives them a new sense of  life. We may have forgotten them, but all they have is their view of us.

Joe Pappalardo
Joe Pappalardo is editor in chief of the Dallas Observer.

