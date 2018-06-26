Suspect Snatched Officer's Gun Before Being Shot, Killed, Police Say

A police chase that began with a suspicious person call, crossed through three cities and shut down part of a major highway ended after the man driving the car being chased won a struggle with a pursuing police officer for the officer's gun, the Dallas Police Department said late Tuesday.

Just before 4 p.m. Monday, Mesquite police officers answered a call from Towne Centre Drive. They spotted Bobby Blade, 29, who matched the description of a suspicious person given to Mesquite police, according to DPD. Blade, who'd been convicted of misdemeanor theft in 2016 after pleading down from a felony robbery charge, got in his car and sped off.