Audit of Ex-City Council Members Shows Unaccounted-for Meals, Parties and Water Park Tickets

The Dallas city auditor's office rolled out its final report late Friday afternoon on the four City Council incumbents voted out in last spring's municipal elections. The results, which show hundreds of dollars in unaccounted-for meals and event tickets paid for with cash from city-funded officeholder accounts, don't look great for outgoing council members Monica Alonzo, Erik Wilson, Tiffinni Young and Carolyn Arnold.

Dallas codes require City Council members and the mayor use their officeholder accounts only for "official city business." That means expenses must serve a public purpose for the city, rather than a personal or campaign purpose. Office supplies, cellphone bills and travel expenses related to performing one's official duties are all OK. Event sponsorships, campaign activities, and food and drink for events that aren't put on by the city are not.