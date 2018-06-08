Dallas May Be Getting Later City Council Meetings

More people could get the chance to speak at Dallas City Council meetings later this year.

Dallas City Council meetings, long a haven for politicians, lawyers, journalists and others who can't find honest jobs, could be getting a little more open, pending a Wednesday council vote.

Like many big cities, all four of Dallas' council meetings are held in the morning. Beginning at 9 a.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month, the council is briefed by city staff on things that will be voted on at a later date. Agenda, or voting meetings, are held on the second and fourth Wednesday's of the month, also at 9 a.m.. If any public hearings are scheduled as part of the agenda meeting — a contentious zoning case for instance — they can be held no earlier than 1 p.m., after the council returns from its lunch break.

If a month has a fifth Wednesday, council members get that day off.