City Hall Blames Panhandling Confusion on Observer Fake News. Not So Fast.

Late Friday night — 11:29 p.m., according to the email time stamp — the city of Dallas handed out its last news dump of the year. Along with the usual weekly detritus was a memo from the Dallas city manager's office about panhandling. The memo appears to be directed at two stories published last week, one by WFAA-TV and one by the Observer, and claims media reports about the Dallas Police Department's panhandling enforcement were inaccurate. Neither outlet's reporting was inaccurate.

On Dec. 28, WFAA's David Goins reported about DPD internal correspondence informing officers that they should no longer write tickets for "solicitation by coercion," the city's official term for aggressive panhandling. The Observer picked up the story, reporting that DPD denied that a "written memo" had been issued regarding panhandling and noting the fact that the City Council hadn't been told about any change in enforcement, according to council member Philip Kingston, a member of the public safety committee.

Friday's memo, included in full at the end of this story, says that "[t]here have been some inaccurate media reports regarding the Dallas Police Department's enforcement of solicitation offenses," before adding that "[t]here has not been an official memorandum or training bulletin issued by the Dallas Police Department instructing officers not to issue citations for solicitation." Attached to the memo was an official DPD training bulletin, stamped Dec. 29, instructing DPD officers that they could write citations for solicitation of occupants of vehicles on a public roadway, something both the city and DPD repeated more than once in response to emailed questions about the enforcement change. But neither mentioned aggressive panhandling or solicitation by coercion.