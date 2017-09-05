Dallas Business Guru John Dealey Goes Missing

EXPAND John Dealey Dealey Media International via YouTube

For eight hours or so Monday morning, self-help guru John Carpenter Dealey went missing, and police labeled him "a danger to himself and others." Dealey is the great-grandson of legendary former Dallas Morning News publisher George Bannerman Dealey.

The Dallas Police Department issued an alert just before 11 a.m:

"On September 04, 2017, at about 3:00 a.m., Dr. John Carpenter Dealey was last seen in the 7100 block of Churchill Way, Dallas, Texas wearing khaki pants with black warm-up hoodie," the police said. "Dr. Dealey was last seen driving a 2011 white Mercedez 4door c300, license plate # HKH5973. Dr. Dealey is described as a White male, 69 years old, weighs 175 lbs, 5’10” tall, with gray hair and hazel eyes. Dr. Dealey is considered a danger to himself and others."



By 11:28 a.m., 44 minutes after announcing he was missing, DPD sent out the all clear. Dealey claims to have joined his first Mastermind group in 1972 and made his first million at the age of 27.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Dealey has helped businesses "solve problems, as well as recognize, and take full advantage of opportunities they have available to them." Dealey claims to help businesses by setting up councils that he says serve as informal boards of directors "helping [the businesses] reach their next level through one-on-one consulting, negotiating strategies, collaborative mastermind meetings, exclusive business connections and an extensive support network." A testimonial on Dealey's website — it's anonymous, as is each testimonial on the site — credits Dealey with changing lives with two words.

"I think your two very simple words “Stop it” have helped me more than anything," M.A. says. "I feel a breath of fresh air and am excited to begin my journey for this new decade that my life is about to begin!!!”

Beyond the meager pickings in the alert above, DPD refused to release any information to the Observer about the circumstances in which Dealey was reported missing or why he was considered a danger to himself and others. No police reports stemming from any incident involving Dealey were available from the department as of Monday night.

