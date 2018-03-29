Dallas City Council Votes Down Concrete Batching Plant in Joppa

Late Wednesday afternoon, Dallas City Council member Kevin Felder made up his mind about the concrete batching plant planned for the old freedman's town of Joppa, which sits squarely in his District 7 domain, five miles south of downtown Dallas.

Felder, reported to be on the fence about the facility earlier this week, declared that the companies pushing for the plant, including Martin Marietta Materials and Union Pacific, had "hoodwinked and bamboozled" the neighborhood. With Felder against the project, eight of his colleagues voted against the plant as well, denying the zoning it needed.

Felder said Wednesday that his constituents in Joppa hadn't been properly informed about the plant and its potential environmental consequences. When he and his staff met with members of the community about the plant, Felder said, his constituents were overwhelmingly against it being built in their neighborhood.