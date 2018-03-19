Frizell Finally Concedes Dallas County Democratic DA Primary to Creuzot

John Creuzot and Elizabeth Frizell were going to duke it out to the bitter end, it seemed.

There won't be a recount after all. Just before noon Monday, former Dallas County District Judge Elizabeth Frizell conceded her hard-fought primary for Dallas County district attorney. John Creuzot, also a former district judge, is now officially the Democratic nominee for DA. He'll take on Faith Johnson, Dallas County's last Republican countywide official, in November.

After a final vote tally last week that showed Frizell behind by about 600 votes, about half a percent of the approximately 113,000 cast, she vowed to fight on. She insisted on a recount, based on the narrow margin and the specter of illegal vote harvesting, which she raised in light of an investigation by Johnson's office into the handling of about 1,200 applications for absentee ballots made before the primary.

Creuzot's campaign strongly denied any impropriety, and the district attorney's office said that, unlike during last year's Dallas City Council election, no one has called the office to complain about receiving an unrequested ballot.