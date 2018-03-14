DA Candidate Frizell Accuses Apparent Primary Victor Creuzot of Mail-In Ballot Harvesting

John Creuzot and Elizabeth Frizell are going to duke it out to the bitter end, it seems.

More than a week after Dallas County's Democratic primary for district attorney, the two candidates in the race, former judges Elizabeth Frizell and John Creuzot, are still fighting over who will move on to challenge Republican Faith Johnson in November. On Wednesday, Frizell made her strongest attack yet against the Creuzot campaign, accusing her opponent of harvesting absentee votes in order to secure the election.

As things stand Wednesday afternoon, Creuzot, who's maintained a small lead through early voting and Election Day, and as absentee ballot results have continued to trickle in over the last week, has a 589-vote advantage over Frizell, having received 56,645 of the 112,701 votes cast in the race. He leads by a little more than half a point — 50.26 percent to 49.74 percent.

Given the slim margin, Frizell, whose campaign has been championed by out-of-state criminal justice reform activists like Shaun King, called for a recount last week. While a recount can't be completed until the county certifies the final election results, Frizell seized on a Monday report in The Dallas Morning News, which says the county is investigating the handling of about 1,200 applications for absentee ballots made before the primary, as evidence something went wrong.