Dallas County Election Judge Fired For Using Racial Slurs on Social Media
|
Randy Smith addresses the Dallas County Commissioner's Court.
Dallas County
Dallas County Commissioners removed Randy Smith from his post as election judge of precinct 4070 in Oak Cliff Tuesday. Smith, who is also the Democratic chair for precinct 4070, referred to black people as "niggers" on Facebook last summer.
On July 12, Smith posted the following statements:
1. "why do people post so much crap on niggers when 3 yrs ago i was stabbed and almost lost my life because of one, i know there some good blacks no offence to them"
2. "i know some good blacks so i dont count them if i did it would be done on one hand"
At Tuesday's commissioner's court meeting Smith begged the commissioners to let him keep his job.
"I do admit that I said some things on Facebook, but I really feel that that was my personal opinion," Smith said. "I was not representing the county or representing the spot of an election judge. I do know that I was wrong, and I've deleted the Facebook account. I'm asking to at least consider — I've got almost 20 years experience and they always need election judges and workers — I'd ask for some kinda suspension not removal from office. At that time I didn't know what I was saying."
Upcoming Events
-
O'Reilly Auto Parts Challenge
TicketsSat., Nov. 5, 2:30pm
-
SMU Mustangs Football vs. Memphis Tigers College Football
TicketsSat., Nov. 5, 3:00pm
-
University of North Texas Mean Green Football
TicketsSat., Nov. 5, 4:30pm
-
Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks
TicketsSat., Nov. 5, 7:00pm
County Commissioner John Wiley Price interrupted Smith to ask him what exactly he said, so Price said, the record would be clear.
"I don't remember, honestly," Smith said, and county staff brought him an iPad for him to read the posts.
"I'll admit that was said, but sometimes people say things at the spur of the moment and later come to regret it," Smith said. "And that's basically what happened on this."
All four county commissioners and Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins voted to remove Smith.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Dallas, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues
TicketsThu., Nov. 3, 7:30pm
-
Longhorn 350
TicketsFri., Nov. 4, 7:30pm
-
Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers
TicketsFri., Nov. 4, 7:30pm
-
Stockyards Championship Rodeo
TicketsFri., Nov. 4, 8:00pm
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!