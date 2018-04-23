Flu Season Appears to Be Winding Down in Dallas County

This year's flu season seemed to keep going and going, but now it finally appears to be at its end.

The worst flu season in recent memory finally appears on its way out the door in North Texas, according to new statistics from Dallas County Health and Human Services. Only five Dallas County residents were hospitalized for the flu during the week ending April 15, and for the second week in a row, no one in the county died from the flu.

The slowdown in activity comes after 82 Dallas County residents, including three children, died of the flu during the 2017-18 season. The greatest number of flu-related deaths during the previous five flu seasons in Dallas County was 58 in 2013-14. Statewide, more than 7,000 children and adults died from the flu this year.

According to a model developed by a Carnegie Mellon University team, Texas' ILI percentage — the estimated percentage of patients visiting doctors during a given time presenting flu-like symptoms — was more than 13 percent at the height of this year's flu season in January, the highest it's been during the last two decades. A typical flu season sees its ILI crest at about 6 percent. According to the Carnegie Mellon team's latest numbers, it is now below 4 percent.