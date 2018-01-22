Dallas Republicans Sue to Keep 128 Democrats Off March Primary Ballots

The Dallas County Republican Party wants a slew of Democrats — candidates for offices ranging from justice of the peace to U.S. House representative — kicked off the ballot ahead of Texas' March primaries. Dallas County's Democratic Party chairwoman failed to sign the candidates' ballot applications before they were submitted to the state, according to the suit, making the applications incomplete.

According to Democrats, the suit is just Texas Republicans' latest attempt to suppress votes in the state's poor and minority communities.

"This is just a new low for Republicans in Texas who have decided that the way they're going to relate to minority voters is that they're going to double down on their voter suppression strategy," state Rep. Eric Johnson says. "There was a time when they thought they should actually reach out to minority voters and try to win them over to the Republican Party. They've completely abandoned that, and now it's just nuclear, scorched earth, 'We will keep them from the ballot box at all costs.'"