menu

Fugitive Indicted in West Dallas Voter Fraud Case

Five Things to Know About This Week's Big Texas Redistricting Trial


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Fugitive Indicted in West Dallas Voter Fraud Case

Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Stephen Young
An application for a mail-in ballot was signed by "Jose Rodriguez."EXPAND
An application for a mail-in ballot was signed by "Jose Rodriguez."
Stephen Young
A A

A Dallas County grand jury issued its first indictment in the ongoing investigation into mail-in ballot fraud in West Dallas on Monday. The grand jury charged Miguel Hernandez, 27, with illegal voting, a second-degree felony.

Investigators in the case believe Hernandez is responsible for at least one of the tainted mail-in ballots discovered in the District 6 City Council election between Monica Alonzo and Omar Narvaez. In that race, about 700 voters ballots were turned in bearing the name Jose Rodriguez as having assisted the voter in filling out the ballot. Andy Chatham, the chief investigator on the case for the Dallas County District Attorney's Office, believes Jose Rodriguez is a pseudonym.

In late May, the DA's office got in touch with a woman on whose behalf one of the dubious ballots was cast. The woman, who is not named in court documents, told investigators that she placed a blank ballot in a white envelope inside the official carrier envelope and gave it to someone she believed was going to mail it back to the Dallas County Elections Department. She did not sign the back of the envelope, as is required.

When the ballot showed up at elections headquarters, both the voter's signature and the "assisted by" line on the form had been filled out. The woman identified Hernandez's photo from a photo lineup as the person to whom she'd given the ballot.

Upcoming Events

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for Hernandez's arrest June 2. He has not been arrested. Chatham told the Observer on Monday afternoon that the Texas Attorney General's Office, which committed to helping with the investigation earlier this month, is looking for Hernandez. That's a good thing, Chatham said.

“We’ve got me and another guy. They’ve got a whole task force to look for fugitives, so it’s good that they’re helping with that,” Chatham said.

If convicted of illegal voting, Hernandez faces two to 20 years in prison.

Stephen Young
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >