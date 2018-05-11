Dallas Community Groups Bail Six Moms Out of Jail in Time for Mother's Day

Thursday was National Black Mama's Bail Out Day, a time for community groups around the country to raise money to get black women in county jails out on bail just in time for Mother's Day. This year, unlike in 2017, Dallas got in on the project; a team of women's rights, criminal justice reform and community groups banded together to bail women out of Lew Sterrett Justice Center downtown.

“Black mothers should be with their families on Mother’s Day, not in jail waiting for a trial simply because they don’t have the means to buy their freedom,” Tarsha Jackson, director of the Texas Organizing Project's Right2Justice program, said Thursday. “We are taking a stand against a money bail system that tears families apart and punishes our loved ones for being poor. Justice shouldn’t be available only to those who can afford it.”

Jackson and volunteers from Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas, Texas Equal Access Fund, Texas Freedom Network and The Afiya Center raised enough cash to secure the release of six women, including a mother of four who'd spent more than a month in prison on a $500 bond stemming from a criminal trespassing charge.