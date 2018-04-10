Dallas County Remains Segregated by Race, Income and Education Level, New Study Says

Dallas is still the land of the haves and have-nots, according to a new study.

Dallas County's black and Hispanic residents face wide gaps in income levels, educational achievement and access to health insurance despite rapid population growth, according to a comprehensive new study from the Communities Foundation of Texas and the Center for Public Policy Priorities.

The study, released at a Tuesday morning press conference featuring Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings and Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, paints a stark picture of the challenges that face Dallas County despite the much-touted economic growth of North Texas as a region.

According to the Center for Public Policy Priorities' research, Dallas County's population will increase from about 2.5 million to about 3.3 million over the next 35 years. At the end of that period, thanks in large part to tremendous growth in the county's Hispanic population, researchers estimate only 12 percent of Dallas County residents will be white, with blacks and Hispanics making up 80 percent of Dallas County residents. This change can already be seen in the county's child population, which is 53 percent Hispanic, 22 percent black and 17 percent white.