Three Indicted in Deadly Kidnapping of Shavon Randle

Police found the body of Shavon Randle, 13, inside a house in the 2200 block of East Kiest Boulevard in Oak Cliff. Facebook

A Dallas County Grand Jury indicted three men Thursday in the aggravated kidnapping of Lancaster 13-year-old Shavon Randle, bringing a summer saga that began with a drug robbery and ended with two murders one step closer to its end.

Desmond Jones, 22; Devontae Owens, 24; and Laquon Wilkerson, 30, are charged with kidnapping Randle after another man, Kendall Perkins, stole 22 pounds of marijuana from the three men. According to Perkins' arrest warrant affidavit, he is the boyfriend of Ledoris Randle, Shavon Randle's cousin.

From left: Desmond Jones, 22; Devontae Owens, 24; and Laquon Wilkerson, 30, are charged with kidnapping Shavon Randle. Dallas County

According to court documents, Owens told an FBI informant that he planned to kidnap a child in order to ensure the return of his marijuana. In late June, Lancaster police named him a person of interest in Shavon Randle's disappearance, and police determined that his cellphone was in close proximity to the teen's shortly before her phone was turned off June 28. He was arrested July 1. According to police, Wilkerson acted as Owens' bodyguard and helped with the kidnapping.

The first week of July, Jones led police to a house in the 2200 block of East Kiest Boulevard in Oak Cliff. According to police, he was shaking as officers asked what they would find inside. "R.I.P. to her and Mike T," Jones said before police headed inside and found Randle and Michael Titus, a man initially identified as a person of interest, shot to death inside the house.

Shavon Randle City of Lancaster

Randle's and Titus' murders are still being investigated, but Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson said Thursday's indictments are an important step toward closing the case. "These indictments do not end our investigation into this tragedy," she said. "We will continue to follow the evidence and will not stop until all those involved are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

If convicted of aggravated kidnapping, Jones, Owens and Wilkerson face up to life in prison.

