Meth Dealer Gets 20 Years In Southeast Dallas County Conspiracy
U.S. District Judge Barbara Lynn sentenced Guadalupe "Sleepy" Segovia, part of a 19-member methamphetamine conspiracy operating out of Pleasant Grove, Seagoville and Balch Springs, to 20 years in federal prison last week. Segovia, 44, pleaded guilty in October 2016 to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
Federal agents arrested Segovia last June after initially nabbing him with 260 grams of methamphetamine and two 9 mm pistols in his car in February 2016.
Of the 18 people involved in the conspiracy with Segovia, 11 were women. By the end of the investigation of the drug ring, federal agents seized 6,700 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 13.2 kilograms of methamphetamine oil, 62 grams of marijuana, 2.5 grams of heroin, and 20 ml of gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB), as well as 12 firearms and $12,379 in cash.
During the course of the investigation, members of the conspiracy sold drugs to undercover Dallas Police Department officers.
Upcoming Events
-
WWE Great Balls of Fire
TicketsSun., Jul. 9, 6:30pm
-
Bellator MMA
TicketsFri., Jul. 14, 5:45pm
-
The Silvano Alves Challenge - Professional Bull Riders
TicketsSun., Aug. 6, 5:00pm
-
Major League Lacrosse Championship
TicketsSat., Aug. 19, 6:00pm
Segovia's federal conviction caps a lengthy criminal career in Dallas County. Over the last 13 years, Segovia has been arrested for and convicted of burglary, evading arrest, possession of marijuana, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, DWI, possession of a controlled substance, evading detention, failure to identify himself to law enforcement and interfering with emergency personnel. All but two of those guilty pleas, however, were to misdemeanors.
Each of Segovia's 18 co-conspirators have pleaded guilty to at least one felony. Segovia is the 12th member of the 19-person ring to be sentenced.
|
Oralia Acosta, 51; Katy Anderson, 35; Carson Baker, 23; Christina Bruffy, 47; Rebecca Grimes, 31; Tiffany Gundermann, 26; Stephanie Hernandez, 27; Stephanie Laza, 44; Deborah Uribe, 45; and Shelby Wiggins, 24.
Dallas County
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Dallas, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Stockyards Championship Rodeo
TicketsFri., Jun. 16, 8:00pm
-
Stockyards Championship Rodeo
TicketsSat., Jun. 17, 8:00pm
-
Stockyards Championship Rodeo
TicketsFri., Jun. 23, 8:00pm
-
WWE Live SummerSlam Heatwave Tour
TicketsSat., Jul. 8, 7:30pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!