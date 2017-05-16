menu

Police Officer Who Shot Jordan Edwards To Death Is a Long Way From Prison


Meth Dealer Gets 20 Years In Southeast Dallas County Conspiracy

Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Stephen Young
Psychonaught
U.S. District Judge Barbara Lynn sentenced Guadalupe "Sleepy" Segovia, part of a 19-member methamphetamine conspiracy operating out of Pleasant Grove, Seagoville and Balch Springs, to 20 years in federal prison last week. Segovia, 44, pleaded guilty in October 2016 to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Federal agents arrested Segovia last June after initially nabbing him with 260 grams of methamphetamine and two 9 mm pistols in his car in February 2016.  

Of the 18 people involved in the conspiracy with Segovia, 11 were women. By the end of the investigation of the drug ring, federal agents seized 6,700 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 13.2 kilograms of methamphetamine oil, 62 grams of marijuana, 2.5 grams of heroin, and 20 ml of gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB), as well as 12 firearms and $12,379 in cash.

During the course of the investigation, members of the conspiracy sold drugs to undercover Dallas Police Department officers.

Segovia's federal conviction caps a lengthy criminal career in Dallas County. Over the last 13 years, Segovia has been arrested for and convicted of burglary, evading arrest, possession of marijuana, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, DWI, possession of a controlled substance, evading detention, failure to identify himself to law enforcement and interfering with emergency personnel. All but two of those guilty pleas, however, were to misdemeanors.

Each of Segovia's 18 co-conspirators have pleaded guilty to at least one felony. Segovia is the 12th member of the 19-person ring to be sentenced. 

Oralia Acosta, 51; Katy Anderson, 35; Carson Baker, 23; Christina Bruffy, 47; Rebecca Grimes, 31; Tiffany Gundermann, 26; Stephanie Hernandez, 27; Stephanie Laza, 44; Deborah Uribe, 45; and Shelby Wiggins, 24.
Dallas County
Stephen Young
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

