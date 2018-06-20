As Trump Ends Family Separation, Dallas County Still Prepared to Help

President Donald Trump announced early Wednesday afternoon that he will end the policy of separating immigrant children from their families, initiated by the Department of Justice in April. An executive order, which the president said he would sign later in the day, will call for children and families detained trying to cross the border illegally to be held together until they are allowed into the United States or deported.

As Trump brought an end to the policy, which has been condemned across the political spectrum, Dallas County officials and local charities pledged to do all that they can to helped detained families and unaccompanied children who continue to come across the U.S.-Mexico border.