Former Balch Springs Police Officer Roy Oliver Indicted for Jordan Edwards' Murder

A Dallas County grand jury has indicted a former Balch Springs police officer for murder. Roy Oliver, 37, is charged with killing Jordan Edwards, 15, as Oliver and another officer attempted to break up a house party in the Dallas County suburb.

After heading into the house to break up the party, Oliver heard gunshots outside, according to a statement made after the incident by Balch Springs police Chief Jonathan Haber. Oliver and his partner ran outside and ordered the car in which Edwards was riding to stop. The car didn't stop, Balch Springs police say, despite Oliver's orders, so the police officer shot at the car with a rifle.

The shot hit Edwards in the head in the and killed him. In his initial report of the incident, Oliver said that the car in which Edwards was riding was coming at him when he shot at it. Haber later announced that the car was driving away from Oliver.

The grand jury also charged Oliver with four counts of aggravated assault, one for each of the teenagers in the car with Edwards.

"This is the very first time we have issued an arrest warrant for a police officer before the case was presented to a grand jury." - Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson Facebook

Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson issued a warrant for Oliver's arrest May 5. Oliver turned himself in that night and quickly posted bail.

In June, a Dallas County grand jury indicted Oliver for two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant for another incident. In that case, Oliver allegedly pulled his gun on a woman and her sister after a traffic accident. After that, Johnson's office requested that Oliver's bail be increased because he was "a danger to the community." A judge agreed, and although Oliver remains free, his bail is now $700,000.

Johnson said Monday that her office is doing everything it can to find justice for Edwards, a popular football player and honor student at Mesquite High School.

“It is important to let our community know that justice is proceeding effectively and thoroughly at the Dallas County DA’s office,” Johnson said. “This is the very first time we have issued an arrest warrant for a police officer before the case was presented to a grand jury. As we move forward, my office continues to be committed to seeking justice for Jordan and his family. You have my personal guarantee that we will prosecute this case vigorously.”

Oliver faces five to 99 years in prison on the murder charge. If he's convicted, he'll be the first cop convicted of murder in Dallas County since Dallas police officer Darrell L. Cain shot Santos Rodriguez in the head as Rodriguez sat in the back of Cain's squad car, accused of stealing $8 from a gas station vending machine. Cain was convicted in 1973.

