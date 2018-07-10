Cowboys Cornerback Charged With Road Rage Aggravated Assault

The Cowboys' already thin secondary might be getting a bit thinner. Second-year cornerback Marquez White faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly brandishing a gun at a fellow driver on the Dallas North Tollway late last year. White admitted Monday to flashing the gun at the other driver but denied pointing it at him.

In a written statement to his hometown newspaper in Dothan, Alabama, White said that the Oct. 20 incident began when he ended up next to what he describes as an aggressive driver on the toll road.

"I was trying to get over to avoid running into the wall where the lanes merge, but he then increased speed forcing me to make the decision to either run into the wall or cut him off," White said. "I eventually made my way in front of him and he proceeded to ride very closely and aggressively on my tail. I hit the brakes to get him off of me and could then see him becoming very angry in my rear view mirror."

The other driver then pulled up along the driver's side of White's car, the football player said.

"[He] proceeded to yell racial slurs such as the 'N' word while also threatening to kill me. Simultaneously while doing this he began to reach towards his glove box and that is when I flashed my weapon," White said.

After seeing White's gun, the man dropped behind White and followed him home before calling the police on the former Florida State standout. Plano police went to the house and took both men's statements but did not make an arrest.

More than seven months after the incident, on June 7, a Collin County Grand Jury voted to indict White, according to court records. White was arrested June 15 before being released on $7,500 bond.

White is the third Cowboys player to run into significant legal trouble so far this offseason. In May, Frisco police arrested wide receiver Terrance Williams for public intoxication. They believe he crashed his blue Lamborghini into a light pole while driving drunk — a charge Williams denies. Budding star defensive tackle David Irving is still under investigation by Frisco police as well, after a woman hopped on his social media accounts to accuse him of domestic violence in April.

In addition to any potential legal consequences, all three players could face a suspension, a fine or other discipline from the NFL. Irving is already set to serve a four-game suspension to start 2018, but that punishment stems from a violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy, rather than its player conduct policy.