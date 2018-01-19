Eagles Fans Are the Worst, Especially When They're Right

Anybody but Philly. That's the prayer, the mantra, the fondest hope for Cowboys fans as they struggle through another year of dashed hopes. As the Eagles take the field against Minnesota this weekend for the last stop before the Super Bowl, Dallas sports bars will be packed with a wave of Vikings fans.

At the Community Brewery tap house during the Falcons-Eagles game Saturday, Dallas fans were cheering loudly for Atlanta, and it wasn't because of Southern kinship. This week, there'll be a run on Vikings jerseys and horned helmets.

It's not that Cowboys fans hate the Eagles. It's that we really, truly, deeply, passionately hate them. If the Eagles were facing off against an all-star team of serial killers, Dallas fans would tell themselves, "You know, that Son of Sam guy wasn't really that bad. Anybody but Philly.” In a year that was supposed to belong to the Cowboys, watching Philly's success in the playoffs — something Dallas hasn’t seen since the 1995-96 season — has been particularly rough.