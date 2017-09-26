Jerry Jones Takes a Knee; Twitter Explodes
|
Jerry Jones kneels with his players before the Dallas Cowboys game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Dallas Cowboys via Twitter
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the rest of the team each took a knee before the national anthem at Monday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals. The demonstration, after which the team stood and linked arms during the anthem, was a show of solidarity in the face of comments made by President Donald Trump over the weekend. Trump said that players who protest during the anthem are "sons of bitches" who should be fired by NFL owners.
After the game, Jones credited the team's players and coaches for standing together without disrespecting the anthem or the flag. "I've never been prouder of my association with players and a coaching staff as I am with this crew," Jones said. "We all agreed that our players wanted to make a statement about unity and equality. They were very much aware that [the timing of the statement] can not only lead to criticism but controversy."
Jason Garrett said the team had been planning Monday's display for two days. "The objective as much as anything else was to somehow, some way to demonstrate unity and equality without anyway involving the flag or the national the anthem."
Across social media, the reactions to the Cowboys' demonstration came fast. Former Cowboys defensive tackle and Air Force veteran Chad Hennings, who criticized anthem protests Monday, said the Cowboys display was a good compromise.
Ex-Air Force and #Cowboys DL Chad Hennings says Jerry Jones/team personnel taking knee before anthem, then standing was best "compromise."— Ed Werder (@EdwerderRFA) September 26, 2017
Firebrand Dallas conservative radio host Mark Davis said he was willing to let the Cowboys' protest go because they didn't kneel during "The Star-Spangled Banner" — as long as they don't do it again.
I suppose I was so grateful #Cowboys didn't go full- resistance that I tolerated the pre-#anthem kneel. I'm over that now. #DontDoItAgain— Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) September 26, 2017
Others, including The Ringer's Jason Gallagher and SB Nation's Spencer Hall, were amused by Jones' sudden turn to social justice advocacy.
How do you do, fellow social activists? pic.twitter.com/BQk6oABMMm— Jason Gallagher (@jga41agher) September 26, 2017
when the grandkids talk you into trying something new and you're like fiiiiiiiine https://t.co/ngXwpRAv2l— BUM CHILLIPS (@edsbs) September 26, 2017
Many on Twitter, like actor Michael Ian Black and New York Times cultural reporter Dave Itzkoff, were grossed out by their positive feelings toward Jones.
Jerry Jones taking a knee. Please Lord, don't make me like Jerry Jones even for a second.— Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) September 26, 2017
When you’re tempted, even briefly, to have positive feelings about Jerry Jones pic.twitter.com/kcGgblMp3R— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) September 26, 2017
Black Sports Online credited Jones with figuring out how to have his cake and eat it, too, with regard to Trump's statements, the subsequent protests and the backlash that's followed players' decisions to fight back.
Jerry Jones: "if we all kneel before the anthem they can't say we didn't kneel, we disrespected the flag or actually protested ".. pic.twitter.com/fQfRtub2qr— Robert Littal (@BSO) September 26, 2017
Twitter users participating the the #boycottNFL hashtag that sprang up after Trump's comments were less than enthusiastic about the decision by Jones and the Cowboys.
Bye, bye Cowboys and the NFL. You are NOT America's team or America's sport any longer. #BoycottNFL #BoycottNFLSponsors #TheKneelers https://t.co/ab5symcxJm— Deplorable Dave (@Germantownrunne) September 26, 2017
Well, even Jerry Jones gave it up. Wonder who threatened him? @dallascowboys #BoycottNFL #TakeTheKnee https://t.co/NPpab92xxa— MomMom (@rdickens31) September 26, 2017
Some invoked last July's Dallas police ambush, tying to the team's demonstration as proof that Dallas is a city beholden to the Black Lives Matter movement.
Team from a city where BLM rhetoric fueled the murder of 5 officers— FriendlyJan (@FriendlyJMC) September 26, 2017
The Dallas Cowboys brand just died.#BoycottNFL pic.twitter.com/0GQjOPE3uF
After the Cowboys' slow start, longtime local TV sports announcer Bill Jones said the team spent too much time planning the protest and not enough time preparing for the Cardinals.
so far, looks like Cowboys spent too much time planning the team prayer.— Bill Jones (@CBS11BillJones) September 26, 2017
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Dallas, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
SMU Mustangs Football vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane Football
TicketsFri., Oct. 27, 8:00pm
-
University of North Texas Mean Green Football vs. Old Dominion Monarchs Football
TicketsSat., Oct. 28, 5:30pm
-
Cowboys of Color
TicketsSat., Oct. 28, 7:30pm
-
Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
TicketsSat., Oct. 28, 7:30pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!