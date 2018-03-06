Cowboys Place Franchise Tag on DeMarcus Lawrence, Tie Up Biggest Off-Season Loose End

As soon as the Cowboys 2017 season ended, the team had a single priority, one thing it had to do before the 2018 season kicked off. Somehow, it had to secure the services of DeMarcus Lawrence, 2017's breakthrough defensive star and the Cowboys' first elite pass rusher since DeMarcus Ware left the team for the Broncos in 2013. Monday afternoon, the team accomplished its goal, placing its franchise tag on Lawrence, ensuring that the Boise State product will remain in Dallas and that he'll get paid like the Pro Bowl player he was in 2017.

Under the NFL's current collective bargaining agreement, teams are allowed to tag one player per season, if they wish to do so. Players receiving the franchise tag are paid the average salary of the five highest paid players at their position or 120 percent of their previous year's salary, which deters teams from giving one player the tag in consecutive years. For Lawrence, being a franchise player means he'll make $17 million from the Cowboys in 2018, unless he and the team work out a long-term contract before July 15.