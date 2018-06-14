Cowboys' Zack Martin Is Now the Highest-Paid Guard in NFL History

When Dallas Cowboys right guard Zack Martin showed up at The Star in Frisco this week for the team's first mandatory offseason mini-camp, it was in the air. After sitting out three weeks of organized team activities, the two-time All-Pro was about to get paid.

Late Wednesday afternoon, the Cowboys confirmed they've reached an agreement with Martin. The terms, according to multiple reports, guarantee the 2014 first-round pick $40 million as part of a contract that could pay Martin as much as $84 million over six years. Martin's deal has a higher guarantee and a higher average annual value than the $66.5 million five-year contract Andrew Norwell signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this year.

If any guard is worth $14 million per season, it's Martin. The former Notre Dame standout is dominant in the run game, routinely creating huge running lanes on the right side of the Cowboys' offense with All-Pro center Travis Frederick. He excels as a pass blocker as well. In 2017, he gave up a single sack to an opposing offensive lineman, one of just seven he's given up in 64 starts. In four seasons, he's only been penalized 13 times. He's athletic, durable and intimidating.