Watch Dallas Cowboys Receiver Terrance Williams Go Head Over Handlebars Before Public Intoxication Arrest (Video)

An incident Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams will likely never live down started with an empty Lamborghini wrapped around a light pole in the middle of Lebanon Road in Frisco early Saturday morning. Police found the car, a blue 2017 Huracan, and went looking for Williams, the man listed on the registration as its owner.

When they found Williams, as documented in dash cam and officer body cam footage, he was riding a white electric bicycle in the 2400 block of Rock Creek Parkway near the gated Frisco community in which he lives. Williams can be seen swaying back and forth, trying to maintain control of the bike, before tumbling head first over the handle bars, proving that he has trouble hanging on to more that just footballs.

After police approached Williams after his fall, he told them that while he was obviously in no shape to drive, he was trying to make it back to the Lamborghini to check on his $350,000-plus investment.