Tony Romo's Time In Dallas Sports' Spotlight Ends ... In a Mavs Jersey?
|
Tony Romo arrives at the American Airlines Center Tuesday night.
Dallas Cowboys via Twitter
Turns out, New Year's Day against the Eagles wasn't former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo's last day in a Dallas sports uniform. On Tuesday the Mavericks made Romo point guard for a day, allowing him to take part in the team's morning shoot-around, as well as layup lines before the Mavs' game against the Nuggets that night.
.@tonyromo heading out to @dallasmavs practice this morning with his son. Tony will suit up for the Mavs tonight. pic.twitter.com/AAuiW0bqQB— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 11, 2017
At Guard 6'2 from Eastern Illinois number 9, Tony Romo! pic.twitter.com/X07gfKjXvL— Billy Platt (@BillyDaKid732) April 11, 2017
Judging from videos posted to social media after the shoot-around, Romo acquitted himself nicely in front of the Mavs. Here, he shows the form that helped him make the All-Racine County boys basketball team with future NBA star Caron Butler when the two were high-schoolers in Wisconsin.
TONY ROMO OUT THERE COMING OFF SCREENS AND SPLASHING SHIT pic.twitter.com/kKcmjXXQnE— Drew (@ifiwasperfect) April 11, 2017
Nevertheless, he took some good-natured ribbing from Dirk Nowitzki on Tuesday afternoon before taking part in a Mavs team photo.
Fan appreciation night. Also honoring @tonyromo tonight. Come early and you can watch him shoot some airballs in layup line....— Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) April 11, 2017
Tony Romo and the Dallas Mavericks pic.twitter.com/1SEPow2Qxk— Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) April 11, 2017
Despite promises from Mavericks owner Mark Cuban that his team would be signing a "pass-first point guard" for the 2016-2017 season's run-in, Romo didn't actually sign a contract with the Mavs. He did get to end his day with a spot at the end of the Mavs bench, however, which is a pretty great consolation prize.
Tony Romo's introduction. pic.twitter.com/gXnCu1IO2u— Josh Clark (@JoshClark1053) April 12, 2017
Tony Romo= future full-time Maverick? pic.twitter.com/GqPpZ94xj3— NBA Reloaded™ (@NBAReloaded) April 12, 2017
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Dallas, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Stockyards Championship Rodeo
TicketsFri., May. 12, 8:00pm
-
UFC 211
TicketsSat., May. 13, 5:15pm
-
Back The Blue Bull Riding
TicketsSat., May. 13, 7:00pm
-
Texas Revolution
TicketsFri., May. 19, 7:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!