Tony Romo's Time In Dallas Sports' Spotlight Ends ... In a Mavs Jersey?

As Tony Romo Joins CBS, Here's The Mixed Bag of Cowboys Players Turned Announcers


Tony Romo's Time In Dallas Sports' Spotlight Ends ... In a Mavs Jersey?

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Stephen Young
Tony Romo arrives at the American Airlines Center Tuesday night.
Tony Romo arrives at the American Airlines Center Tuesday night.
Dallas Cowboys via Twitter
Dallas Cowboys via Twitter
Turns out, New Year's Day against the Eagles wasn't former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo's last day in a Dallas sports uniform. On Tuesday the Mavericks made Romo point guard for a day, allowing him to take part in the team's morning shoot-around, as well as layup lines before the Mavs' game against the Nuggets that night.

Judging from videos posted to social media after the shoot-around, Romo acquitted himself nicely in front of the Mavs. Here, he shows the form that helped him make the All-Racine County boys basketball team with future NBA star Caron Butler when the two were high-schoolers in Wisconsin.

Nevertheless, he took some good-natured ribbing from Dirk Nowitzki on Tuesday afternoon before taking part in a Mavs team photo.

Despite promises from Mavericks owner Mark Cuban that his team would be signing a "pass-first point guard" for the 2016-2017 season's run-in, Romo didn't actually sign a contract with the Mavs. He did get to end his day with a spot at the end of the Mavs bench, however, which is a pretty great consolation prize.

Stephen Young
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

