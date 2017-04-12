Tony Romo's Time In Dallas Sports' Spotlight Ends ... In a Mavs Jersey?

Tony Romo arrives at the American Airlines Center Tuesday night. Dallas Cowboys via Twitter

Turns out, New Year's Day against the Eagles wasn't former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo's last day in a Dallas sports uniform. On Tuesday the Mavericks made Romo point guard for a day, allowing him to take part in the team's morning shoot-around, as well as layup lines before the Mavs' game against the Nuggets that night.

.@tonyromo heading out to @dallasmavs practice this morning with his son. Tony will suit up for the Mavs tonight. pic.twitter.com/AAuiW0bqQB — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 11, 2017

At Guard 6'2 from Eastern Illinois number 9, Tony Romo! pic.twitter.com/X07gfKjXvL — Billy Platt (@BillyDaKid732) April 11, 2017

Judging from videos posted to social media after the shoot-around, Romo acquitted himself nicely in front of the Mavs. Here, he shows the form that helped him make the All-Racine County boys basketball team with future NBA star Caron Butler when the two were high-schoolers in Wisconsin.

TONY ROMO OUT THERE COMING OFF SCREENS AND SPLASHING SHIT pic.twitter.com/kKcmjXXQnE — Drew (@ifiwasperfect) April 11, 2017

Nevertheless, he took some good-natured ribbing from Dirk Nowitzki on Tuesday afternoon before taking part in a Mavs team photo.

Fan appreciation night. Also honoring @tonyromo tonight. Come early and you can watch him shoot some airballs in layup line.... — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) April 11, 2017

Tony Romo and the Dallas Mavericks pic.twitter.com/1SEPow2Qxk — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) April 11, 2017

Despite promises from Mavericks owner Mark Cuban that his team would be signing a "pass-first point guard" for the 2016-2017 season's run-in, Romo didn't actually sign a contract with the Mavs. He did get to end his day with a spot at the end of the Mavs bench, however, which is a pretty great consolation prize.