menu

Heartbreaking Images of the Stolen Puppy of Cowboys WR Lucky Whitehead

Fugitive Indicted in West Dallas Voter Fraud Case


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Heartbreaking Images of the Stolen Puppy of Cowboys WR Lucky Whitehead

Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Stephen Young
Lucky Whitehead's dog, Blitz, has been stolen.
Lucky Whitehead's dog, Blitz, has been stolen.
Lucky Whitehead via Instagram
A A

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and kick returner Lucky Whitehead is having a rough 2017. In April, the Cowboys drafted his potential replacement — the University of North Carolina's Ryan Switzer — jeopardizing Whitehead's playing status in 2017. Last week, something worse happened to Whitehead: Someone stole his dog, Blitz.

According to an Instagram post by Whitehead, the dognappers struck while his close friend was watching the dog. Whitehead was in Florida, he says. During an interview with KXAS-TV (Channel 5) on Monday, Whitehead said the abduction happened last Sunday afternoon. In the days since, he said, he's received calls on his cellphone from a blocked number demanding $10,000 for the dog's return. Whitehead says he agreed to pay the ransom, but he has not heard from anyone about the dog since.

"I think this was all planned. My boy left the house between 12 and 3 [p.m.], he was there all day. That's when this stuff happened," Whitehouse says. "I think it was all planned. It was an inside job."

In hopes of helping Whitehead find his dog, here are a bunch of cute pictures from Blitz's Instagram.

A post shared by Blitz (@blitz2fast) on

A post shared by Blitz (@blitz2fast) on

A post shared by Blitz (@blitz2fast) on

A post shared by Blitz (@blitz2fast) on

A post shared by Blitz (@blitz2fast) on

A post shared by Blitz (@blitz2fast) on

A post shared by Blitz (@blitz2fast) on

A post shared by Blitz (@blitz2fast) on

A post shared by Blitz (@blitz2fast) on

Stephen Young
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >