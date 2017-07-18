Heartbreaking Images of the Stolen Puppy of Cowboys WR Lucky Whitehead

Lucky Whitehead's dog, Blitz, has been stolen. Lucky Whitehead via Instagram

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and kick returner Lucky Whitehead is having a rough 2017. In April, the Cowboys drafted his potential replacement — the University of North Carolina's Ryan Switzer — jeopardizing Whitehead's playing status in 2017. Last week, something worse happened to Whitehead: Someone stole his dog, Blitz.

According to an Instagram post by Whitehead, the dognappers struck while his close friend was watching the dog. Whitehead was in Florida, he says. During an interview with KXAS-TV (Channel 5) on Monday, Whitehead said the abduction happened last Sunday afternoon. In the days since, he said, he's received calls on his cellphone from a blocked number demanding $10,000 for the dog's return. Whitehead says he agreed to pay the ransom, but he has not heard from anyone about the dog since.

"I think this was all planned. My boy left the house between 12 and 3 [p.m.], he was there all day. That's when this stuff happened," Whitehouse says. "I think it was all planned. It was an inside job."

In hopes of helping Whitehead find his dog, here are a bunch of cute pictures from Blitz's Instagram.

