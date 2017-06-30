See The Year So Far in Dallas Crime

A security camera captured this image seconds before Lakinta Cosby ran over her boyfriend, Sherron Berry, in a domestic altercation. Dallas police arrested Cosby for Berry's murder Jan. 14. Dallas Police Department

One of the most interesting things about the Dallas Police Department's blog, DPDBeat.com, is that it provides action-packed photos and videos, which the department posts to crow about big arrests or seek help with unsolved crimes. So far in 2017, DPD Beat has featured a woman running a man down with her car, a knifepoint robbery of an Apple Store, graffiti artists targeting a church and much more. The slideshow below collects some of the best DPD has to offer this year as Dallas heads into the heat of the summer, when crime really ratchets up.

