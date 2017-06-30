menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

See The Year So Far in Dallas Crime

Friday, June 30, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Stephen Young
A security camera captured this image seconds before Lakinta Cosby ran over her boyfriend, Sherron Berry, in a domestic altercation. Dallas police arrested Cosby for Berry's murder Jan. 14.
A security camera captured this image seconds before Lakinta Cosby ran over her boyfriend, Sherron Berry, in a domestic altercation. Dallas police arrested Cosby for Berry's murder Jan. 14.
Dallas Police Department
A A

One of the most interesting things about the Dallas Police Department's blog, DPDBeat.com, is that it provides action-packed photos and videos, which the department posts to crow about big arrests or seek help with unsolved crimes. So far in 2017, DPD Beat has featured a woman running a man down with her car, a knifepoint robbery of an Apple Store, graffiti artists targeting a church and much more. The slideshow below collects some of the best DPD has to offer this year as Dallas heads into the heat of the summer, when crime really ratchets up.

Related Stories

Stephen Young
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >