Dallas Police: Drugstore Security Guard Chases, Kills Shoplifter

Christopher Geddes, 31, was killed at the intersection of the C.F. Hawn Freeway service road and Elam Road, police say. Google Maps

On Tuesday, Dallas police arrested Julio Ruvalcaba for shooting and killing Christopher Geddes on Sunday.

The incident started at a CVS Pharmacy on South Buckner Boulevard on Sunday afternoon. Surveillance video recorded at the store shows Geddes, 31, shoplifting from the store. According to DPD, Geddes headed to the parking lot after taking the items and hopped in a light-colored Toyata Camry.

Ruvalcaba, the store's loss-prevention officer, chased Geddes out of the store. When Geddes and the driver of the car sped away, Ruvalcaba jumped into his charcoal-gray Chevrolet Camaro and followed.

Witnesses on C.F. Hawn Freeway told police they saw Ruvalcaba chasing Geddes on the highway. When the two cars got to the Elam Road exit ramp, the Camry hit a road sign, spinning out and flattening one its tires. The driver of the Camry then drove the car to the intersection of the C.F. Hawn Freeway service road and Elam Road.

Ruvalcaba followed.

After Ruvalcaba stopped his car facing east on Elam Road, Geddes got out of the Camry and approached the Camaro. As Geddes approached the car, Ruvalcaba shot him in the torso, according to police, before driving east on Elam Road.

Dallas police are searching for a charcoal-gray Chevrolet Camaro similar to this one. Dallas Police Department

Police say they are still looking for Ruvalcaba's car. They provided a photo of a similar charcoal-gray Camaro, but Ruvalcaba's car likely has damage from making contact with the Camry during the chase.

Ruvalcaba is in Dallas County Jail, charged with murder. His bail is $200,000.

