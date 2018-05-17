New East Quarter Development to Redo 18 Old Buildings, Connect Deep Ellum and Downtown

East Quarter, Dallas' newest district, is under construction. The project, led by Todd Interests, will refurbish 18 historic buildings in the area between downtown and Deep Ellum.

Deep Ellum and downtown Dallas meet right around 2200 Main St., where a nightclub called Purgatory used to sit. It was a great concept — three floors with different designs, one heaven, one purgatory and the other hell — that quickly went wrong, and the club served as a touch point in the city’s struggle to repurpose downtown.

Partygoers witnessed bouncers punching people, and one bouncer said in a lawsuit that a customer slashed at his throat with a broken bottle. The Dallas Morning News wrote a story in 2007 about the club, partially based on police reports, which showed that, among other documented crimes, someone was “hit with a small weight attached to a heavy chain.”

For a long time, developers have been unable to figure out what exactly to do with the area near Purgatory. It’s been kind of an awkward place — not quite Deep Ellum, a place to cut loose, and certainly not in the Main Street District or the business district, a place for professionals. And the abundant upscale townhouses call attention to the area’s changing identity.