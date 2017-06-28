menu

Emmitt Smith Ditches Eponymous Real Estate Company for New, Eponymous Real Estate Company

The Vatican Huddle: Jerry Jones Visits the Pope


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Emmitt Smith Ditches Eponymous Real Estate Company for New, Eponymous Real Estate Company

Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Stephen Young
Pat and Emmitt SmithEXPAND
Pat and Emmitt Smith
Thomas Garza
A A

Dallas Cowboys legend and NFL Hall-of-Famer Emmitt Smith announced Tuesday that he's leaving the real estate brokerage he helped start in order to start — get this — a new real estate company.

Four years ago, Smith founded E Smith Realty Partners with partners Sharon Morrison and Brant Landry. Landry left the company soon after its founding. Morrison will remain in place at the newly christened ESRP.

"Our success, steady growth and entry into new markets over the last four years have significantly strengthened our core businesses to the point where we can explore new opportunities created by a rapidly changing market," Smith said in a statement. "The decision to withdraw from E Smith Realty Partners was not made lightly; however, it allows for the formation of new ventures with distinct growth opportunities."

Smith will operate a new real estate company, EJ Smith Enterprises. During Smith's time at E Smith Realty Partners, the company negotiated several large lease and property deals, including tech firm NTT Data's new offices at Plano's $3 billion Legacy West development and the sale of the massive DW Distribution shipping hub in DeSoto to Chicago's Brennan Investment Group.

Upcoming Events

Morrison issued a jargon-filled statement about the benefits that the split with Smith will have for the company she will helm.

"By becoming independent from E Smith Legacy Holdings, ESRP will have much more freedom to focus on its user-focused service offerings and allow E Smith Legacy Holdings to focus on real estate development, construction and other endeavors," Morrison said.

Earlier this month, E Smith Realty Partners hired three new executives, signaling to the business community that the firm might be attempting to shake up its leadership. Morrison denied those rumors at the time, according to the Dallas Business Journal.

Stephen Young
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >