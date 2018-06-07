Texas House Speaker Backs Eric Johnson in Effort To Ditch Confederate Plaque at Capitol

For nearly a year, West Dallas state Rep. Eric Johnson has tilted at a 50-something-year-old windmill, hoping state leaders would finally take down a plaque emblazoned with the "Children of the Confederacy Creed" that sits in Austin's Capitol building. This week, his campaign received a boost from outgoing Texas House Speaker Joe Straus, who submitted an extensive critique of the plaque's historical bona fides and racism to the Texas Attorney General's Office.

The creed featured on the plaque, installed with the permission of Gov. Price Daniel in 1959, is the epitome of lost cause claptrap. It honors the "heroic deeds of those who enlisted in the Confederate Army" and pledges that the children of the Confederacy will study and teach the truths of history, "one of the most important of which is that the war between the states was not a rebellion nor was its underlying cause to sustain slavery."

After citing statements from Confederate leaders saying that slavery was, in fact, the primary cause of the Civil War, Straus says in his letter that the plaque should be removed at the behest of the State Preservation Board, which the speaker says has authority over the contents of the Capitol.