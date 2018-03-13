Dallas County Flu Deaths This Season Up to 78

Four more Dallas County residents have died from flu-related illnesses, bringing the total to 78 dead in one of the area's worst flu seasons in decades, Dallas County Health and Human Services announced Monday. Each of the victims, who ranged from 66-94 years old, had an underlying high-risk health condition that made him or her vulnerable to the flu, according to the county.

“Older adults, individuals with chronic health conditions, pregnant women, young children and infants are more vulnerable to flu illness,” said Dr. Christopher Perkins, DCHHS's medical director. “Flu season has not ended; therefore, individuals in these groups should continue to take precaution.”