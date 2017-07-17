Dallas Police On the Lookout for Suspects After Weekend of Murders

Dallas police had a busy weekend. Shutterstock

On Sunday afternoon, Dallas police announced the end to a tragic weekend. Just before noon, police said, they'd been called to the 3000 block of Rochester Street in southeast Dallas. When they arrived, they found a woman's body floating in the creek. The unidentified woman had been murdered, according to police.

Anyone who knows anything about the identity of the woman or who killed her is encouraged to contact the police department.

EXPAND A woman's body was found in the creek near Rochester Street. Police said she had been murdered. Google Street View

The same is true for anyone who knows anything about the killing of Traytonio King. Police said King was killed in the 700 block of Emberwood Drive near the intersection of Camp Wisdom Road and Interstate 35.

Witnesses called the Dallas Police Department to report a shooting around 10 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found King bleeding from a gunshot wound. Paramedics took King to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Jerry Raymond Riedel Dallas Police

Five hours before King was killed, according to DPD, Jerry Raymond Riedel, 64, allegedly killed his neighbor near Fair Park. Police responded to a vacant house at 3525 Roberts Ave. after 4 p.m. Saturday after reports of a shooting. When they arrived on the scene, they found Wyshawn Gaddy, 41, dead from a gunshot wound. Police quickly focused on Riedel, King's neighbor, as a suspect. He hasn't been found, but police say the public should be on the lookout for a 1997 silver Toyota Camry, license plate DYS9277.

The woman in the creek, King and Gaddy are the 74th, 75th and 76th murders in Dallas so far this year, according to police records.

