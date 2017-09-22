Lee Park Renamed Oak Lawn Park, For Now

EXPAND Police escort the freshly removed statue of Robert E. Lee. Brian Maschino

Now that the Robert E. Lee statue is gone, his formerly eponymous park in Oak Lawn is getting a new name. The city of Dallas Parks Board voted unanimously Friday morning to give Lee Park a new placeholder name, returning the park to its original name, Oak Lawn Park, until the city can go through the process of formally renaming the park.

"I'm supporting [renaming the park] because I want to make sure that the parks in the city of Dallas are places where we are all equal," Dallas Park Board President Bobby Abtahi said. "The last place in this city where everyone is equal is a park. I take it very seriously when people in our city don't feel welcome at a park."

EXPAND Working on removing the statue at Lee Park in Dallas. Brian Maschino

There was no debate from the board about renaming the park, with many of the board agreeing that it didn't make sense to keep the name if the statue was gone. The public, too, was quiet on the issue — if not for media members, the gallery in the Dallas City Council chambers would've been empty.

Yolanda Williams, District 5 City Council member Rickey Callahan's appointee to the Park Board, did take issue with the "Oak Lawn Park" name, insisting that if those who called for those statue's removal — she singled out City Council member Philip Kingston specifically — really cared about Dallas' black community, they will support naming the park after an African-American.

EXPAND The city of Dallas Park Board debates renaming Lee Park on September 22. Stephen Young

"I don’t want everybody getting excited thinking [Oak Lawn Park] is the name," she said.

Initially, the Park Board resolution called for spending $40,000 to remove signage featuring the park's old name from the park itself and the surrounding area. The board elected Friday not to spend that cash. Instead, the city will cover up Lee's name where necessary until the park has a permanent name.

Gay Donnel, president and CEO of the Lee Park & Arlington Hall Conservancy that oversees the park, thanked the board for taking up the naming issue in a statement. “Much has happened in the last few weeks here at our urban oasis,” Donnel said. “The Lee statue was removed, and the Mayor’s Task Force continues to debate all of the issues related to Confederate monuments. Nevertheless, the Conservancy is ready to begin planning for the future and talking to our neighbors about the vacant space left after the statue’s departure.”