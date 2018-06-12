Dallas Wants to Toughen Up Dangerous-Dog Ordinance

Three puppies who would likely not be subject to any kind of dangerous-dog ordinance at Dallas Animal Services.

After a number of high-profile dog attacks, including the summer 2016 mauling death of Antoinette Brown in South Dallas and an April attack near Fair Park, Dallas is prepared to strengthen its dangerous-dog ordinance and establish criminal penalties for owners whose dogs attack.

Under a proposal from Dallas Animal Services, a dog owner could face a criminal citation when his or her dog bites someone, dangerous dogs would be placed on a registry and owners of dangerous dogs would be required to notify Dallas Animal Services upon selling their animals, whether inside or outside Dallas.

Ed Jamison, the head of Dallas Animal Services, said Monday that something had to be done to improve the process. Under Dallas' current ordinance, he said, owners of dogs that the city attempts to have classified dangerous simply turn the dogs over to Dallas Animal Services to be euthanized when it becomes apparent they're going to lose their cases. He said judges are reluctant to issue tickets to the owners whose dogs are about to be killed anyway.