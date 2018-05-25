Lupe Valdez Owes More Than $12,000 in Back Taxes

Two days after wrapping up the Democratic nomination for governor, former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez faced her first bit of general election adversity Thursday as information emerged that she is delinquent on 2017 taxes for seven properties in Dallas and Ellis counties.

According to information first reported by the Houston Chronicle and later confirmed to the Observer by the Valdez campaign, she owes more than $12,000 on the properties. Valdez must pay the taxes, which were due at the end of January, by July 1 in order to avoid a 12 percent penalty and the chance that they will be turned over to a collection agency.

In a statement to the Observer, Valdez campaign spokesman Juan Bautista Dominguez blamed Valdez's campaign opponent, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, for the sheriff's inability to pay her bills.