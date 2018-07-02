Mavs Set To Return to the Altar With DeAndre Jordan

Almost three years to the day after first agreeing to a free-agent deal, DeAndre Jordan and the Dallas Mavericks are ready to take the leap again. They agreed over the weekend to a one-year contract for a little more than $24 million, according to multiple reports. If and when the deal's completed Friday, when the NBA's summer moratorium on free-agent contracts lifts, it will largely complete the Mavs' off-season business.

The reason Jordan's contract requires the caveat of "if," rather than just "when," of course, is his history with the Mavericks. During the summer of 2015, the free-agent center agreed to a four-year, $80 million deal with Dallas but changed his mind before the signing blackout ended and stayed with the Los Angeles Clippers.