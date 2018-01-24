 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Dirk can spin it.EXPAND
Dirk can spin it.
Harlem Globetrotters

Watch Dirk Nowitzki and Rick Carlisle Clown Around with the Harlem Globetrotters (Video)

Stephen Young | January 24, 2018 | 1:52pm
AA

The Harlem Globetrotters are in Dallas, preparing for a couple of their typically zany basketball exhibitions this weekend. The traveling hoops troop took advantage of some time at the Mavs practice facility Wednesday to show off their ball-handling with an assist from Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle and Dirk Nowitzki.

The best thing about the video is Carlisle, who exhibits a surprising facility for elbow and butt passes while showing off for the Globetrotters. Nowitzki has a good time but is clearly more adept at one-legged fade-aways than spinning the ball on his index finger. Check out the video below:

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >