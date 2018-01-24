Watch Dirk Nowitzki and Rick Carlisle Clown Around with the Harlem Globetrotters (Video)

The Harlem Globetrotters are in Dallas, preparing for a couple of their typically zany basketball exhibitions this weekend. The traveling hoops troop took advantage of some time at the Mavs practice facility Wednesday to show off their ball-handling with an assist from Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle and Dirk Nowitzki.

The best thing about the video is Carlisle, who exhibits a surprising facility for elbow and butt passes while showing off for the Globetrotters. Nowitzki has a good time but is clearly more adept at one-legged fade-aways than spinning the ball on his index finger. Check out the video below: